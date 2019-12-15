Just ask us: How often is the aurora borealis visible in Wisconsin?

During an extreme event in 1958, the aurora was seen as far south as Mexico City. That solar storm almost certainly would have registered close to a "9" on the Geophysical Institute's index, which measures disturbances in Earth’s magnetic field and ranges from 1 to 9. (An index of 7 or 8 indicates a good chance of seeing the aurora borealis at Wisconsin's latitude, Smith said.)

"The biggest event we think we've ever seen was in the 1860s," Smith said. "There was a solar storm strong enough to interfere with communication lines — they were using Morse code — and the storm made its own signals on the Morse code tables. We didn't have the right instruments then, but we've tried to guess what the instruments would have said, and our guess shows that that particular storm is the strongest one in the last 150 years or so."

A once-in-a-lifetime aurora would be visible directly overhead in Wisconsin — provided that weather conditions were just right. Since clear, dark skies offer the greatest visibility, the best location would be somewhere away from city lights. Peak viewing would be around midnight.