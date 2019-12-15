Just ask us: How often is the aurora borealis visible in Wisconsin?

Q: How often is the aurora borealis visible in Wisconsin?
A: Roughly once or twice a year, according to Roger Smith, director of the Geophysical Institute at the University of Alaska in Fairbanks.
At this latitude, the aurora most frequently appears as a faint glow on the northern horizon, not the sort of sky-wide display of rippling color that Smith likes to call "the Hollywood aurora."
"In Wisconsin, you'd most likely see it as a green glow," Smith said. "You might see a little red, too. The red is always there, but our eyes aren't sensitive enough to see it most of the time. A digital camera will pick it up, though."
Known colloquially as the northern lights, the aurora borealis occurs around Earth's magnetic poles in the northern and southern hemispheres, according to the Geophysical Institute, which is considered an international authority on the phenomenon.
Electrically charged particles from the sun are carried by solar winds into Earth's atmosphere, where they interact with oxygen and nitrogen. Much like gas in a neon sign, the particles get excited and release energy in the form of light, producing a mystical luminescence.
When solar winds are relatively calm, the aurora may occur only at high latitudes and appear only faintly, according to the Geophysical Institute. During more intense periods of aural activity caused by solar flares, it can be seen throughout the U.S. and Europe.
During an extreme event in 1958, the aurora was seen as far south as Mexico City. That solar storm almost certainly would have registered close to a "9" on the Geophysical Institute's index, which measures disturbances in Earth’s magnetic field and ranges from 1 to 9. (An index of 7 or 8 indicates a good chance of seeing the aurora borealis at Wisconsin's latitude, Smith said.)
"The biggest event we think we've ever seen was in the 1860s," Smith said. "There was a solar storm strong enough to interfere with communication lines — they were using Morse code — and the storm made its own signals on the Morse code tables. We didn't have the right instruments then, but we've tried to guess what the instruments would have said, and our guess shows that that particular storm is the strongest one in the last 150 years or so."
A once-in-a-lifetime aurora would be visible directly overhead in Wisconsin — provided that weather conditions were just right. Since clear, dark skies offer the greatest visibility, the best location would be somewhere away from city lights. Peak viewing would be around midnight.
Adding to the hit-and-miss nature of seeing the aurora borealis in Wisconsin is the solar maximum, or the peak year for sunspot activity. It's more likely for the aurora to appear at lower latitudes during the solar maximum, which occurs in an 11-year cycle; the last one happened in 2014, and the next is set for 2025, according to the Geophysical Institute.
Major solar storms have been known to occur during the solar minimum, but forecasting them is always a crapshoot, Smith said.
"We'd know something was coming, but we wouldn't know it was going to be something of that magnitude until about 40 minutes out," he said.
So if you really want to be dazzled by the dancing light of the aurora borealis, your best bet is vacationing somewhere near the Arctic Circle between February and April. Just don't pack for Hollywood.
Send questions to: justaskus@madison.com; Just Ask Us, P.O. Box 8058, Madison, WI 53708.