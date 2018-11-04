Q: How does voter turnout in Wisconsin compare to other states?
A: While Wisconsin hasn't topped the rankings of states with the highest voter turnout in the last few elections, it has always been near the top.
Wisconsin had the second-highest voter turnout for the last midterm election in 2014 at 56.9 percent, according to Ballotpedia and the United States Elections Project. Maine topped the list at 58.7 percent. Totals for three states weren't available.
With this year's midterm Election Day nearing and absentee ballot numbers coming in, 2018 looks to be another good year for turnout in Wisconsin.
Early voting numbers have surpassed 2014's totals in Madison, Milwaukee and statewide.
Nearly 378,000 had voted absentee as of Wednesday statewide, compared to a total of just more than 374,000 in 2014, according to the Wisconsin Elections Commission.
In the 2016 presidential election, Wisconsin finished eighth, with numbers for seven states unavailable, for voter turnout, according to Ballotpedia, the United States Elections Project and the state Elections Commission. That year, 67.34 percent of the state's voters cast a ballot.
Turnout was the 10th highest in 2012 at 52.4 percent, with turnout figures unavailable for nine states, according to Ballotpedia and the United States Elections Project.
Other states that frequently were among the top states in the last four elections for turnout include Minnesota, Maine, New Hampshire and Colorado.