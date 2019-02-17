Q: How do PFAS affect health?
A: PFAS have been found in some Madison water wells, sparking concerns about health impacts that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says are not fully understood but linked to many negative health impacts.
PFAS, or perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, are man-made chemicals that have been used in industrial and commercial products since the 1950s in things such as nonstick cookware, water-repellent clothing, stain-resistant fabrics and carpeting and some firefighting foam, according to the CDC.
PFAS were found in two Madison water wells, with the chemicals coming from the heavily contaminated Truax Air National Guard Base on the city's North Side. Levels have been below the federal health advisory, but the Water Utility Board said it will seek stronger protections and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced it will be reviewing its guidelines.
The U.S. no longer manufactures two of the most common PFAS.
Some studies have shown PFAS exposure can:
- Increase cancer risk.
- Reduce a woman's fertility.
- Interfere with natural hormones.
- Affect growth, learning and behavior of infants and children.
- Affect the immune system.
- Increase cholesterol levels.
The CDC noted that more research is needed to fully identify impacts of PFAS exposure.
People can be exposed to PFAS through contaminated drinking water, eating fish caught from contaminated waters, eating food packages in materials containing PFAS and using some consumer products with PFAS.
The CDC said exposure from modern consumer products is usually low, particularly compared to exposure from contaminated drinking water. Workers making or processing materials containing PFAS have a higher risk of exposure.
Only a small amount of PFAS can be absorbed through skin contact, but ingesting or inhaling the chemicals will lead to higher absorption, the CDC said.
-- Shelley K. Mesch