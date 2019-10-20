Allied Drive signs

Street signs in the Community Development Authority property in the Allied Dunn's Marsh neighborhood recognize former leaders of the city's African-American community. 

 JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

Q: How do new streets in Madison get their names?

A: The owners or developers of subdivisions where new streets in Madison are needed generally have the right to name the new streets with a few regulations, according to Madison Engineering Division spokeswoman Hannah Mohelnitzky.

Any street names must comply with the city ordinance, meaning the street names cannot be the same or very similar to existing street names in Madison, special characters such as apostrophes or hyphens are not permitted and the most common spellings should be used. 

The city engineer must also approve any street names, according to the ordinance. 

Any continuations of existing streets and their names through new subdivisions must also be approved by the engineer, generally after consulting the city's neighborhood development plans, which are adopted by the City Council, Mohelnitzky said.

-- Shelley K. Mesch

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Send questions to: justaskus@madison.com; Just Ask Us, P.O. Box 8058, Madison, WI 53708.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Listen up!

Sign up for our Podcasts email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
View comments