Q: How do new streets in Madison get their names?
A: The owners or developers of subdivisions where new streets in Madison are needed generally have the right to name the new streets with a few regulations, according to Madison Engineering Division spokeswoman Hannah Mohelnitzky.
Any street names must comply with the city ordinance, meaning the street names cannot be the same or very similar to existing street names in Madison, special characters such as apostrophes or hyphens are not permitted and the most common spellings should be used.
The city engineer must also approve any street names, according to the ordinance.
Any continuations of existing streets and their names through new subdivisions must also be approved by the engineer, generally after consulting the city's neighborhood development plans, which are adopted by the City Council, Mohelnitzky said.
