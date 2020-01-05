Just Ask Us: How do I get rid of my Christmas tree?

Q: How do I get rid of my Christmas tree?

A: In the city of Madison, residents can leave their Christmas trees by the curb in January and street crews will pick them up for recycling.

“If you have a real tree just set it out for us to collect it. We’ll pick it up,” said Bryan Johnson, Madison’s recycling coordinator.

The deadline to put trees out for the first round has already passed, but residents can still put their tree out for a second round. Trees need to be put on the terrace or the edge of the road.

To ensure collection, city residents must have their trees to the curb by 7 a.m. Jan. 21, Johnson said.

Trees will most likely be collected before Feb. 7, but sometimes weather can cause delays. If there is a snow storm, crews have to focus on clearing the streets instead of picking up trees, Johnson said.

Street crews need around two weeks to get through the whole city for tree collection, Johnson said.

If residents want to put their trees out now, Johnson said, they might “get lucky” and still have their tree picked up in the first round, which started Thursday and ends Jan. 17.

