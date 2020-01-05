Just Ask Us: How do I get rid of my Christmas tree?

Q: How do I get rid of my Christmas tree?
A: In the city of Madison, residents can leave their Christmas trees by the curb in January and street crews will pick them up for recycling.
“If you have a real tree just set it out for us to collect it. We’ll pick it up,” said Bryan Johnson, Madison’s recycling coordinator.
The deadline to put trees out for the first round has already passed, but residents can still put their tree out for a second round. Trees need to be put on the terrace or the edge of the road.
To ensure collection, city residents must have their trees to the curb by 7 a.m. Jan. 21, Johnson said.
Trees will most likely be collected before Feb. 7, but sometimes weather can cause delays. If there is a snow storm, crews have to focus on clearing the streets instead of picking up trees, Johnson said.
Street crews need around two weeks to get through the whole city for tree collection, Johnson said.
If residents want to put their trees out now, Johnson said, they might “get lucky” and still have their tree picked up in the first round, which started Thursday and ends Jan. 17.
Another option is to bring Christmas trees to one of the drop-off sites at 1501 W. Badger Road or 4602 Sycamore Ave. between 7:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Johnson said those dropping off trees must show proof they are Madison residents.
To have your tree collected, you must:
- Remove tree stands, even wooden ones.
- Remove all decorations.
- Remove tree bags.
Johnson said any metal items or wiring can damage the wood chipper the trees get put through to make mulch.
The pine needles in the mulch help make the soil acidic, which is good for blueberries and raspberries, he added. Farmers typically buy the mulch from the city.
Johnson encourages residents to let the city pick up their trees, instead of just taking them to a landfill or throwing them in the woods because it is an opportunity to reuse the Christmas trees.
Another benefit is that the city plans to work with the Wisconsin Department of Trade, Agriculture and Consumer Protection to check the mulch for elongate hemlock scale, an invasive pest that was found in some Wisconsin Christmas trees this year.
If the department doesn't want the wood chips to be used as mulch, Johnson said, the city can use them as the base for roads on landfill sites.
Johnson said if trees aren't disposed of properly, residents could accidentally spread the pest.
-- Emily Hamer
Send questions to: justaskus@madison.com; Just Ask Us, P.O. Box 8058, Madison, WI 53708.