Just Ask Us: How common are gas line breaks?

Q: How often do contractors strike gas lines when they’re digging?

A: Believe it or not, there is no single database or agency that tracks this.

The Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration, or PHMSA, tracks large-scale incidents — generally speaking, a release that results in a large shutdown, death, injury or significant property damage.

Between 2010 and 2019, there have been five such incidents in Wisconsin, including the 2018 Sun Prairie explosion that killed one firefighter and injured two others and an October rupture that set a Grantsburg house on fire. Both were the result of third-party contractors striking gas lines. The Sun Prairie incident was the only one that resulted in casualties.

PHMSA also tracks annual gas distribution pipeline data that includes leaks.

In 2018, there were more than 8,500 documented leaks on Wisconsin gas lines. Excavators were responsible for 1,521 of those leaks. Other causes included faulty equipment, natural damage and operator error.