Just Ask Us: How common are gas line breaks?

Q: How often do contractors strike gas lines when they’re digging?
A: Believe it or not, there is no single database or agency that tracks this.
The Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration, or PHMSA, tracks large-scale incidents — generally speaking, a release that results in a large shutdown, death, injury or significant property damage.
Between 2010 and 2019, there have been five such incidents in Wisconsin, including the 2018 Sun Prairie explosion that killed one firefighter and injured two others and an October rupture that set a Grantsburg house on fire. Both were the result of third-party contractors striking gas lines. The Sun Prairie incident was the only one that resulted in casualties.
PHMSA also tracks annual gas distribution pipeline data that includes leaks.
In 2018, there were more than 8,500 documented leaks on Wisconsin gas lines. Excavators were responsible for 1,521 of those leaks. Other causes included faulty equipment, natural damage and operator error.
Of those strikes, 1,423 were considered hazardous. That works out to almost four a day, which seems like a lot, until you consider how often people are digging.
Diggers Hotline, a nonprofit organization that coordinates marking of underground and overhead utility lines, tracks the number of calls it gets, which is as close as we can get to an estimate of the number of excavations. While the law requires everyone to call before digging, not everyone who digs calls, and not everyone who calls ends up digging.
In 2018, the hotline received 865,667 calls, which resulted in the organization sending out 3,917,390 notices to gas, electric, water and communications utilities. That's an average of 4.5 lines to be marked at every site, though public relations manager Chad Krueger said it’s often closer to 12 lines in urban settings.
From this we can infer that roughly 0.18% of excavations in 2018 resulted in some type of hazardous gas leak.
