Madison police rarely use in-person line-ups, opting for photo arrays to get suspect identification instead.

Q: How are Madison Police Department line-ups conducted?

A: Madison police rarely use in-person line-ups when asking a witness or victim to identify a suspect, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said. Instead, photo arrays are more often used.

When Madison police do choose to conduct an in-person line-up, it wouldn't look much like what you might see on a police TV show, according to MPD standard procedures.

While the suspect and five other people are shown to a witness or victim, they are shown one at a time, not all at once, according to the procedures. The witness or victim looks at each person and may request to view a person again.

The line-up "fillers" are Dane County Jail inmates who look similar to the suspect, according to procedures.

Photo arrays are more likely to be used to obtain witness identification of a subject, DeSpain said. According to procedures, the suspect's photo and photos of five other people are shown individually to the suspect or witness. 

In both cases, the identification line-up or photo array should not be administered by a detective or officer who already knows the identity of the suspect, if possible, according to the procedures. A detective or officer who isn't working the case, and thus wouldn't know the identity, should administer the tests to avoid unintentionally or intentionally influencing a witness or victim's decisions or statements.

If police do pursue an in-person line-up and the suspect refuses to comply, that refusal could be used against the suspect at trial.

—Shelley K. Mesch

