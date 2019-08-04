Q: Do police have data on whether guns used in crimes were bought legally or if a background check was done on the customer before purchase?
A: There is a federal database that has some data on a gun’s purchase history, but it is limited, said Madison police spokeswoman Lorie Anderson.
Whenever Madison officers recover a firearm from a scene, the gun’s serial number is run through the federal database, called eTrace, Anderson said.
“That’s the only database that’s available,” Anderson said. “I don’t know how else you would get information. I think that’s our best source.”
Manufacturers and retailers are required to report guns to eTrace, Anderson said. So there are three potential points when a gun would be put into the database: when the firearm is made by the manufacturer, when the retailer purchases it from the manufacturer and when a customer buys it from the retailer.
When a customer’s information is put into the database, Anderson said, that person’s name is associated with the gun and comes up in an eTrace search.
But that’s where the information stops, Anderson noted.
Private sellers — such as pawnshops, gun shows or person-to-person sales — are not required to report firearms to eTrace, Anderson said. So if someone sells their gun after they buy it from a retailer, there's pretty much no way to trace it.
It would be "virtually impossible" to monitor private sales, she said.
Licensed gun dealers, such as major retailers, are required by federal law to conduct background checks on firearm customers, but private sellers are not. This means that after a retailer sells a weapon, there likely won't be any information on whether a background check was performed before a purchase.
And some older guns, such as antique or collectors’ firearms, don’t have serial numbers on them at all, meaning there is “no way” to trace them, Anderson said.
Anderson said an additional hurdle is that when officers recover a firearm, they typically don’t know if that weapon was stolen unless it was reported as such.
-- Emily Hamer