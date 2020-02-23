Just Ask Us: Do I have to remove staples and paper clips before recycling paper?

Q: Do I have to remove staples and paper clips before recycling paper?

A: Ideally, paper clips and staples should be removed, but recycling centers and paper mills can handle having some in the paper stream, said Bryan Johnson, city of Madison recycling coordinator.

“In a perfect world, we would all remove anything that’s not paper from the paper,” Johnson said. “That’s really what we should aim for.”

Danielle Pellitteri, vice president of sales for Pellitteri Waste Systems — which provides recycling services, including document shredding, for the Madison area — said some paper clips and staples are expected, and the recycling equipment can remove those contaminants from the paper. But she said the company prefers people remove staples before recycling.

Although the recycling machinery can handle staples and paper clips, Johnson said he doesn’t want people to think it’s OK to contaminate recycling materials. For instance, residents should tear the pages out of spiral notebooks instead of throwing them into the recycling along with the metal ring.

“We can’t have a quarter million people in Madison kind of going, ‘Eh, someone else will take care of it,’” Johnson said. “That makes that error rate huge.”