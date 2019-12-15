Just Ask Us: Did Madison police’s squad cars change to using European sirens?

Q: Did Madison police’s squad cars change to using European sirens?
Madison police cars usually use the wail tone — more of a WAAAAhhh sound — but will sometimes use the more European-sounding WEE-woo-WEE-woo-WEE-woo siren, said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.
Madison police primarily use three different types of siren tones, called the “wail, yelp and high-low” sirens, DeSpain said.
The “wail” — the sound most often used by Madison police and other police departments across the U.S. — is a long, droning tone that starts at a high pitch then slides down the scale to a lower pitch and back up again.
The wail is the tone that gives more of a WAAAAAhhhhh sound, as opposed to the WEE-woo-WEE-woo noise of the high-low siren, which is a staple part of the soundtrack of city streets in London or Paris.
You have free articles remaining.
The WEE-woo, or the high-low siren, is used less often by Madison police. It alternates between a higher pitch and a lower pitch in a consistent rhythm.
In February, New York City was considering a proposal to change its police sirens from the wail to the high-low because city lawmakers felt the European-style siren was less shrill and annoying.
I swear NYC ambulances didn’t used to sound like this. We’re becoming so European. pic.twitter.com/5RKxwg5m6K— Kate Hinds (@katehinds) October 7, 2017
The third sound that Madison police frequently use is the “yelp,” which sounds like a faster version of the wail.
DeSpain said Madison police will change what type of siren they use when going through intersections to grab people’s attention. He said that’s when the European-sounding WEE-woo siren would most often be used.
“They’ve had the ability to use that for many years,” DeSpain said. “That siren is one they have in their toolbox.”
-- Emily Hamer
Send questions to: justaskus@madison.com; Just Ask Us, P.O. Box 8058, Madison, WI 53708.