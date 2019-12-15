Just Ask Us: Did Madison police’s squad cars change to using European sirens?

Q: Did Madison police’s squad cars change to using European sirens?

Madison police cars usually use the wail tone — more of a WAAAAhhh sound — but will sometimes use the more European-sounding WEE-woo-WEE-woo-WEE-woo siren, said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.

Madison police primarily use three different types of siren tones, called the “wail, yelp and high-low” sirens, DeSpain said.

The “wail” — the sound most often used by Madison police and other police departments across the U.S. — is a long, droning tone that starts at a high pitch then slides down the scale to a lower pitch and back up again.

The wail is the tone that gives more of a WAAAAAhhhhh sound, as opposed to the WEE-woo-WEE-woo noise of the high-low siren, which is a staple part of the soundtrack of city streets in London or Paris.

The WEE-woo, or the high-low siren, is used less often by Madison police. It alternates between a higher pitch and a lower pitch in a consistent rhythm.