Q: Is it legal in the city of Madison to live out of an RV on your own or a friend's private property, and if so for how long?
A: "Short answer is no," said George Hank, director of building inspection with the city of Madison.
Living in an RV on private property is considered camping, Hank said, and there is no zoning district in the city that allows camping.
"As for living in an RV or camper trailer on city streets, there is no ordinance that bars you from doing that," Madison Police spokesman Joel DeSpain said.
RVs do still need to follow parking ordinances that follow posted signs, and the vehicles need to be moved at least every 48 hours, DeSpain said.
You could still possibly get away with that night-under-the-stars experience on private property for a night.
"The kid sleep over in the rear yard, tents or camper, is beneath our notice," Hank said.
-- Shelley K. Mesch