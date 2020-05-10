Just ask us: Are backyard fires OK during burning ban?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Q: I’ve heard that all burning permits have been suspended because of wildfire danger. Can I still use my backyard fire ring?

A: If you live in Madison, the short answer is yes.

The Department of Natural Resources has suspended all burning permits, and last month Gov. Tony Evers declared a state emergency to respond to an elevated risk of wildfires, which are typically a problem for Wisconsin between the time when the snow melts and the trees turn green.

That means no burning of brush or trash in piles or barrels in DNR fire protection areas, which cover about ⅔ of the state.

But the DNR regulations don’t apply in some areas, including Green, Rock, Jefferson and parts of Iowa and Dane County, or within cities and villages, which have their own regulations.

“It is super confusing,” said Catherine Koele, a DNR wildfire prevention specialist. “A lot of municipalities and fire departments are aligning with our restrictions… but in the southern part, they’re starting to lift them, which is also causing confusion.”

The city of Madison has also suspended burning permits, which means no brush fires or prescribed prairie burns.