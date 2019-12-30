Wisconsin man who joined Peace Corps at 65 challenged by deaths at home, Senegal's heat

A Wisconsin man who turned 65 in February and joined the Peace Corps that same month faced unexpected challenges in his first year serving as a volunteer in Senegal.
Kevin Soucie, who briefly attended UW-Madison before dropping out to serve as a state lawmaker in the 1970s, initially planned to stay in Africa for his entire 27-month service period.
However, Soucie, of Milwaukee, lost both of his parents in 2019. His mom died in August; his father four months later.
Soucie flew back for both funerals. For his dad’s, he extended his stay in the U.S. through the holidays and plans to fly back Jan. 7.
“It’s been a tough year,” he said. “Without my parents’ influence and inspiration, I never would have joined the Peace Corps. The rest of my service will be dedicated to them.”
Soucie’s training last spring immersed him and 67 other volunteers in Senegal’s culture, government, economy and health care system. He also started learning Mandinka, a language spoken in the southwestern part of Senegal, where he lives in a small, agricultural village called Koussy.
Senegal’s heat, which hangs in the 100s every day, has been an adjustment for Soucie. There is no air-conditioning and the roof of the home he lives in is metal, creating an oven-like effect during the day.
Some of Soucie’s “family” — he lives with the village chief and his family — sleep outside at night where it’s cooler.
Soucie has his own room and bathroom, where a squat toilet sits and a bucket is used for his showers. He washes his clothes by hand.
He eats lunch, the largest meal of the day, with his host family out of the same communal bowl. Rice and fish are most often served.
“Senegalese people are wonderful,” Soucie said. “They’re friendly, social and kind. Americans value individuality and privacy, but in Senegal, people are very community-minded.”
Soucie only speaks English every few months when he meets up with his class of Peace Corps volunteers. Soucie said he is by far the oldest member in his class, but everyone else has made him feel welcome.
“You give up everything that is familiar and comfortable and isolate yourself in a different culture, eating different food, in a different language, in a place that looks and feels different with a different climate,” Soucie said. “In spite of all this, it is still where I want to be and what I want to be doing right now.”
The Peace Corps gave Soucie a bicycle so he could travel around to the more remote villages in his region. It is his new mode of transportation, but in those first few months of isolation and adjustment, Soucie also saw the mountain bike as something else.
The Trek bike, made by a company headquartered in Wisconsin, also felt like a little slice of home.
