Wisconsin man who joined Peace Corps at 65 challenged by deaths at home, Senegal's heat

Senegal’s heat, which hangs in the 100s every day, has been an adjustment for Soucie. There is no air-conditioning and the roof of the home he lives in is metal, creating an oven-like effect during the day.

Some of Soucie’s “family” — he lives with the village chief and his family — sleep outside at night where it’s cooler.

Soucie has his own room and bathroom, where a squat toilet sits and a bucket is used for his showers. He washes his clothes by hand.

He eats lunch, the largest meal of the day, with his host family out of the same communal bowl. Rice and fish are most often served.

“Senegalese people are wonderful,” Soucie said. “They’re friendly, social and kind. Americans value individuality and privacy, but in Senegal, people are very community-minded.”

Soucie only speaks English every few months when he meets up with his class of Peace Corps volunteers. Soucie said he is by far the oldest member in his class, but everyone else has made him feel welcome.