Following the Monona Grove School District’s decision last year to keep “To Kill a Mockingbird” in its curriculum, more books by authors of color are being offered in the freshman English class and there is an increased focus on how voices are portrayed in stories for students.
More than a year ago, Cottage Grove parents filed a complaint with the district to remove the Harper Lee novel from the curriculum. Set in a fictional Southern town in the 1930s, the story chronicles a white man’s efforts to exonerate a poor, black man who is falsely accused of raping a white woman.
The parents argued the novel, which heavily uses racial slurs, marginalizes the voices of the black characters and creates a “white hero” motif.
In May, the Monona Grove School Board voted 6-1 to uphold a committee decision to retain “To Kill a Mockingbird” in the ninth-grade curriculum. As part of the vote, the district’s English department was tasked to further review if the novel should remain, the context in which it is taught and equivalent readings.
Lisa Heipp, the district’s director of instruction, said the English department decided the book still has a place in the curriculum. The department also sought an expanded selection of choice novels in the English class that “broaden the perspective and voices of people of color.”
Lee’s Pulitzer Prize-winning book, published in 1960, remains the “anchor text” of the social justice unit in the English class, Heipp said. Students, though, have more options of books written about and by minorities for the “parallel texts” of the unit, she said.
The parallel texts are additional reading materials that relate to the theme of social justice selected by students to read individually.
Some of the new reads include “The Hate U Give” by Angie Thomas, “American Street” by Ibi Zoboi, and “We’ll Fly Away” by Bryan Bliss.
Additionally, there is a stronger emphasis on examining the voice of characters, Heipp said.
“We wanted to be really intentional on exploring those ideas about voice and whose voice is really prominent in the story and whose voices might not be and then the impact on the story,” Heipp said about teaching “To Kill a Mockingbird.”