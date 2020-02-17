Psychiatric hospital in Middleton delayed again, now to be open early next year

Garone said the project likely already meets that definition and certainly will by June.

The hospital will add to Dane County’s roughly 90 inpatient psychiatric beds, most of which are in general hospitals. It will offer inpatient psychiatric care — on a voluntary and involuntary basis — for children, adolescents, adults and seniors, along with chemical dependency treatment for adults, Garone said.

Partial hospitalization and intensive outpatient care also will be provided, he said.

The facility could divert people experiencing mental health crises from jail and reduce trips by law enforcement to Winnebago Mental Health Center in Oshkosh, mental health advocates, county officials and police have said.

Miramont will have a crisis center, Garone said. “Basically what that means is that our intake department, which we call assessment and referral department, is open and available to the public 24 hours a day, 365 days a year,” he said. “We offer free level-of-care assessments for anyone.”

Madison-area police currently take some patients who have mental health crises, but not medical emergencies, to ERs. Once Miramont opens, that could change, Garone said.