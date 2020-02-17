Psychiatric hospital in Middleton delayed again, now to be open early next year

Miramont Behavioral Health, the psychiatric hospital in Middleton originally expected to be built by the end of last year, is now scheduled to open early next year.
Flood prevention work involving soil caused an initial delay in construction, which began in August 2018, said Mike Garone, vice president of development for Strategic Behavioral Health, the company building the facility.
In recent months, the project was pushed back again because of weather, Garone said. “The building wasn’t fully enclosed by the time the winter weather hit, and a decision was made to just pick back up in the spring,” he said.
The 72-bed hospital, on Deming Way in Middleton’s Airport Road Business Park, is expected to cost $17 million to $20 million. Construction should resume by April and the building is set to be finished by December, with the company taking occupancy in January and opening for patients a couple of months later, Garone said.
The city of Middleton is providing $1.2 million in tax incremental financing, for which Miramont is supposed to be “substantially complete” by June, Mayor Gurdip Brar said.
Garone said the project likely already meets that definition and certainly will by June.
The hospital will add to Dane County’s roughly 90 inpatient psychiatric beds, most of which are in general hospitals. It will offer inpatient psychiatric care — on a voluntary and involuntary basis — for children, adolescents, adults and seniors, along with chemical dependency treatment for adults, Garone said.
Partial hospitalization and intensive outpatient care also will be provided, he said.
The facility could divert people experiencing mental health crises from jail and reduce trips by law enforcement to Winnebago Mental Health Center in Oshkosh, mental health advocates, county officials and police have said.
Miramont will have a crisis center, Garone said. “Basically what that means is that our intake department, which we call assessment and referral department, is open and available to the public 24 hours a day, 365 days a year,” he said. “We offer free level-of-care assessments for anyone.”
Madison-area police currently take some patients who have mental health crises, but not medical emergencies, to ERs. Once Miramont opens, that could change, Garone said.
“Oftentimes, (patients are) actively suicidal and don’t have something that needs to be stabilized on the medical side,” he said. “In that case, coming directly to our facility would be appropriate.”
Strategic Behavioral Health, a for-profit company in Memphis, Tennessee, has nine psychiatric hospitals in six states, including Willow Creek Behavioral Health in Green Bay. It plans to open a hospital in Bettendorf, Iowa, in May, and recently sold one in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
Regulators have cited several of the company’s facilities for serious violations in recent years. Recently, top leadership has changed.
“An in-depth evaluation of operations and care systems has resulted in significant personnel changes, both at the corporate and hospital levels, as well as refining processes and procedures to ensure they meet best practice standards,” Garone said in a statement.
