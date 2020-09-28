Catching Up: The Playing Field opens 2nd site to care for vulnerable Madison children

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

COVID-19 had cost The Playing Field a “fortune” to reopen the child care and early learning center on Madison’s Near West Side, between the cleaning and safety supplies and more staff to look after fewer children.

So the financial and logistical complexities of the pandemic caused Abbi Kruse, founder and executive director of The Playing Field, to question whether now was the right time to forge ahead with expanding the child care center that serves some of Madison’s most vulnerable children.

But with the pandemic straining access to child care and threatening housing security, Kruse said the need for high-quality child care is greater than ever, and The Playing Field this month opened a second location on the city’s Far East Side to provide no-cost care for up to 20 children from families who have or are experiencing homelessness.

“I was wondering, does it make sense to move forward with this,” Kruse said about the second location near East Towne Mall. “But I just kept going because I kept hearing how badly people needed child care on that side of town.”

Having opened just over two weeks ago, The Playing Field’s new location at 2255 Independence Lane has nearly all spots filled.