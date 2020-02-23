Catching Up: Stoughton eyes dam removal as part of proposed Yahara River whitewater park

Looking to improve public safety, Stoughton is considering the removal of a municipal dam on the Yahara River as part of a proposed riverfront redesign that could include a whitewater paddling feature.
The project, which has been in the planning phase for more than a year and a half, envisions bicycle and walking paths along a stretch of the river, a new pedestrian bridge, a beach and a series of "drop pools" to simulate whitewater conditions for kayaks and canoes.
Dan Glynn, Stoughton's parks and recreation director, said the conceptual design of the project has changed after a steering committee recommended removing the dam, which has stood in the stretch of river south of downtown for more than 100 years.
The dam, which is just west of South Fourth Street, was originally built in 1916 and rehabbed in 2009. While the original plan was to have a whitewater feature bypass the dam on land owned by the city, Glynn said its removal is being recommended after a paddler got stuck under the dam but survived.
"The public safety aspect really drives a lot of the decision making going forward," he said.
If the dam is removed, the water level of a millpond behind it could drop about 3 feet, Glynn said. This would expose sediment that has been found contaminated with petroleum, heavy metals and other substances — likely from a former foundry — which could be remediated by putting clean top soil and native vegetation on it, Glynn said, essentially restoring the river to its original path.
Glynn said the engineering and design work involved in removing the dam could happen next year, with its actual removal possibly taking place in 2022. The Stoughton City Council is expected to decide this spring whether to take out the dam.
You have free articles remaining.
Next year could also see changes downstream from the dam with the installation of trails and a pedestrian bridge over the Yahara River. The reconfiguration of the river that would be needed to create the whitewater feature is tentatively planned for 2022.
In total, Glynn said the project could be around $3 million.
To offset the cost to taxpayers, Stoughton has and will apply for several grants through the state Department of Natural Resources, including for removing the dam and making river improvements to create the whitewater feature, he said.
Glynn said a cost estimate of removing the dam came in at $576,000. A grant program through the DNR pays up to $400,000 for taking out municipal dams. He said the city would also look to do private fundraising for the project.
Additionally, Stoughton is seeking to revitalize a former industrial area on the northern bank of the stretch of river to be redesigned.
Developer Curt Brink said he's in talks with the Stoughton Redevelopment Authority for an apartment project in the area along the river.
While he was mum on details because the project is still in negotiation, Brink said improvements to the river and adjacent private development could be mutually beneficial.
"I think what they're doing with the whitewater rafting is fantastic," Brink said.
Have an idea for Catching Up? Send it to justaskus@madison.com