Catching Up: Stoughton eyes dam removal as part of proposed Yahara River whitewater park

Looking to improve public safety, Stoughton is considering the removal of a municipal dam on the Yahara River as part of a proposed riverfront redesign that could include a whitewater paddling feature.

The project, which has been in the planning phase for more than a year and a half, envisions bicycle and walking paths along a stretch of the river, a new pedestrian bridge, a beach and a series of "drop pools" to simulate whitewater conditions for kayaks and canoes.

Dan Glynn, Stoughton's parks and recreation director, said the conceptual design of the project has changed after a steering committee recommended removing the dam, which has stood in the stretch of river south of downtown for more than 100 years.

The dam, which is just west of South Fourth Street, was originally built in 1916 and rehabbed in 2009. While the original plan was to have a whitewater feature bypass the dam on land owned by the city, Glynn said its removal is being recommended after a paddler got stuck under the dam but survived.

"The public safety aspect really drives a lot of the decision making going forward," he said.