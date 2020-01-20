Catching Up: Staffer in Middleton High School testing flap remains on leave

Three months after a Middleton High School staffer allegedly used race to segregate students for a district-required test, the employee remains on paid leave and the district has yet to complete its investigation into the incident.

The district was quick to respond last fall after about 60 ninth- and 10th-grade students of color were segregated from the rest of the student body on Oct. 16 to take the STAR math and literacy test.

The staff member involved was placed on leave the next day and in a videotaped statement the day after that, Superintendent Dana Monogue called the incident a “mistake” and “wrong,” twice said it caused “harm,” and added “we sincerely apologize.”

“Our administrative team will work with students and staff to deepen and intensify our efforts to tackle issues of racism, antisemitism, hate speech and other forms of injustice in our schools,” she said in the nearly four-minute statement.

District spokesman Perry Hibner said in October that the STAR test is taken annually in students’ advisory classes and this school year was scheduled for Oct. 14-25 for about 1,100 students.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}