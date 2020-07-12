Catching Up: ‘Smut and Eggs’ diner will stay open after clash with city over stripper event

After a conflict with a city committee over illegally having strippers in its establishment, Bennett’s Meadowood Country Club will stay open for business and continue serving its signature “Smut and Eggs” breakfasts.
The future of the Southwest Side bar and restaurant — known for playing hardcore porn in the mornings on weekends as patrons dine — was left uncertain in May after Madison’s Alcohol License and Review Committee was unsatisfied with explanations from Joseph Klein, attorney for Bennett’s, on why the stripper events happened.
Bennett’s held an event with strippers in January, in violation of its adult entertainment license, which allows the restaurant to show porn on its TVs but does not allow live adult entertainment. Klein had initially told the ALRC that the event was a one-time thing, but in a January Isthmus article, a bar manager and multiple patrons said the event happens every year before the Super Bowl.
Committee member Fernando Cano Ospina had said in May that he was “looking at a non-renewal when we bring them back or significant restrictions in the licensing” because of the inconsistencies. The committee put Bennett’s on the agenda for its June 17 meeting to discuss possible revocation.
At the June meeting, owner James Bennett confirmed that the stripper event was held annually. Klein said Bennett and restaurant management had thought strippers were allowed under its adult entertainment license. They held the event every year because they thought it was permitted, Klein said.
Both Klein and Bennett said they were not aware of the cease-and-desist letter that Assistant City Attorney Jennifer Zilavy sent for a stripper event in 2018.
When Cano Ospina asked Klein why he incorrectly claimed in May that it was a one-off event organized by a lone bar manager without the knowledge of Bennett, Klein said he felt “blindsided” and was being asked questions he didn’t know the answers to. Bennett did not appear at the May meeting.
“I probably should have said, ‘I don’t know,’” Klein said.
ALRC members were also concerned that Bennett is a “snow bird,” who usually spends winters in Florida. He was not in Wisconsin from January to the beginning of May because he got stuck in Florida because of the covid-19 pandemic, Klein said. Bennett said despite not being in the state, he is in touch with his staff almost daily during the week.
Zilavy said Bennett should consider assigning another agent to oversee the restaurant’s liquor license instead of himself, ideally “someone who is truly involved in the day-to-day operation.” ALRC members agreed that would be a good change, but did not place it as a condition on the liquor and entertainment licenses.
The City Council approved renewal of the liquor license on June 2 with the condition that Bennett’s not be allowed to have live adult entertainment.
Klein said the establishment is amenable to that condition and will no longer have any strippers.
“We have agreed to henceforth be just solely an adult motion picture theater,” Klein said.
Zilavy said ALRC members were satisfied with Bennett and Klein’s answers to their questions at the June 17 meeting. The city does not plan to pursue revocation of any of Bennett’s operating licenses, she said, so it remains open for business.
Bennett’s was open last week, but for take-out only during the coronavirus pandemic.
