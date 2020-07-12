Catching Up: ‘Smut and Eggs’ diner will stay open after clash with city over stripper event

At the June meeting, owner James Bennett confirmed that the stripper event was held annually. Klein said Bennett and restaurant management had thought strippers were allowed under its adult entertainment license. They held the event every year because they thought it was permitted, Klein said.

Both Klein and Bennett said they were not aware of the cease-and-desist letter that Assistant City Attorney Jennifer Zilavy sent for a stripper event in 2018.

When Cano Ospina asked Klein why he incorrectly claimed in May that it was a one-off event organized by a lone bar manager without the knowledge of Bennett, Klein said he felt “blindsided” and was being asked questions he didn’t know the answers to. Bennett did not appear at the May meeting.

“I probably should have said, ‘I don’t know,’” Klein said.

ALRC members were also concerned that Bennett is a “snow bird,” who usually spends winters in Florida. He was not in Wisconsin from January to the beginning of May because he got stuck in Florida because of the covid-19 pandemic, Klein said. Bennett said despite not being in the state, he is in touch with his staff almost daily during the week.