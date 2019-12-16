Catching Up: Meteor Timber seeks to present new evidence in battle for wetland permit

The company separately challenged the administrative law judge’s order, though both cases have since been combined in Monroe County Circuit Court.

As part of its permit application, Meteor proposed to restore and preserve more than 640 acres of other lands near the the 752-acre site, although the DNR determined those mitigation efforts were “not likely to fully compensate” for the lost wetlands.

Meteor is now asking the judge to allow introduction of new evidence that came to light since the five-day 2018 hearing before the administrative law judge.

One of the reasons Defort cited in his order was a lack of information on which to evaluate the environmental impact of the proposed mitigation plan. Witnesses for the DNR and Clean Wisconsin testified they didn’t know of any previously approved efforts to restore the type of white pine and red maple swamp that Meteor wants to fill.

But after the hearing, Meteor’s attorneys say, the company discovered that such a restoration was underway in the nearby town of Tomah.

Approved in 2016, the Kreyer Creek Mitigation Bank includes a roughly 15-acre section of swamp being re-established on what had been a farm field.