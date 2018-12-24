Madison Area Technical College’s project adding a 75,000-square-foot campus to one of the city’s poorest and most diverse neighborhoods is on schedule to open for the fall 2019 semester.
The South Side campus at the corner of South Park Street and Badger Road is on schedule to open just after Labor Day, Madison Area Technical College President Jack Daniels said.
Daniels estimated about 35 percent of construction was complete, including the structure, roof and some plumbing.
“We still need walls, electricity, technology,” he said. “There’s a lot of work that still has to be done, but the actual framework is in place.”
The two-story facility known as Goodman South Campus will have about 20 classrooms, a library, three computer labs, four science labs and a dining area. Some of those classrooms will be turned into “community rooms” for parts of the day based on the college’s scheduling. Area groups will be able to request use of those rooms when they are available.
The roughly $24 million project is entirely funded through donations, including $6.5 million from Ascendium, formerly known as the Great Lakes Higher Education Corporation and Affiliates. Another $10 million came from the Irwin A. and Robert D. Goodman Foundation and $1.3 million from the American Family Dreams Foundation.
The fundraising campaign is ongoing and 233 MATC employees have contributed to date, according to college spokesman Cary Heyer.
MATC, also known as Madison College, announced in October 2017 that it would be accelerating its timeline from three phases to a single phase. The project broke ground in June on the 4.35-acre site of the former state Employee Trust Funds building.
“The mood was ‘This is now happening,’” Daniels said of the groundbreaking ceremony. “This is a catalyst for change and for economic development. The opportunities people in south Madison will have — there’s a lot of excitement around what we’re doing.”
Staff who will be moving to Goodman South have been notified and no more than four new hires will be made, Daniels said.
The number of full-time faculty who will be assigned to that campus is unknown at this point and depends on scheduling, he said.
Soon, the college will start marketing the campus’ course offerings. Enrollment begins in late spring, he said.
Daniels said he expects a grand opening for the public to take place in late September or early October.