Some two years after the Madison City Council and Dane County Board passed resolutions to gather public input on naming a public facility or place after former President Barack Obama, nothing yet bears his name, and the input process never really got off the ground.
Both bodies passed the resolutions after the reaction in the summer of 2017 was swift and negative to a proposal from five white Dane County Board members and the white county executive to rename the county’s and the city’s seat of government — the City-County Building, at 210 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. — after the country’s first black president.
The consensus among leaders in the Madison area’s black community was that Barack Obama was worthy of having a public building named after him, but not one that contained part of the county jail with some of the worst racial disparities in incarceration in the country.
The two resolutions tasked the Dane County Board and the City-County Liaison Committee with launching the public input process, but aside from an online poll two years ago, it appears nothing has been done to gather that input.
“I am not aware of anything happening since the resolution was filed,” said Ald. Samba Baldeh, 17th District, who was on the liaison committee in 2017 and continues to be a member of it now.
Sup. Paul Nelson, 9th District, who has been a member of the liaison committee since 2014 and now serves as its co-chairman, said the County Board has had bigger issues to deal with over the last two years, and “nobody is willing to step up and take a leadership role” in the effort to name something after Obama.
He also said the online poll showed no clear preference for what to name.
The poll, which closed in late September 2017 after about two and a half months, asked respondents what types of public properties are best for naming after a president, and gave six possible options: a government building, park, school, street or highway, topographical feature such as a lake, or “other.”
Government building was the top choice, garnering 31% of 368 votes.
While county executive Joe Parisi spoke at the press conference in June 2017 announcing the effort to rename the City-County Building after Obama, his chief of staff, Josh Wescott, on Oct. 21 noted that “the resolution adopted puts the responsibility for pursuing options and seeking input on the matter exclusively in the hands of the County Board.”
Wescott said Parisi remains supportive of naming a building after Obama.