Catching Up: Downtown Rastafarian church up in smoke

Like a puff of smoke, the self-styled Rastafarian church Downtown that made headlines last year for open use of cannabis and acceptance of “donations” from church members in exchange for dispensations of marijuana “sacrament” is gone.
The building’s owner, Charanjeet Kaur, evicted the operators, who left the premises in mid-October, and listed for rent the now-vacant space — stripped of its Rastafarian trimmings — at 555 W. Mifflin St.
“I was obviously quite pleased when the church vacated the neighborhood,” said Downtown Ald. Mike Verveer, 4th District. “I had received numerous complaints about activity outside the building. I do not miss them whatsoever. I sense the neighborhood doesn’t miss them either.”
Verveer said he has not heard from any prospective commercial tenants but that at least one person has inquired about a potential redevelopment of the site.
Madison natives Jesse Schworck, 39, and Dylan Paul Bangert, 23, opened the storefront Lion of Judah House of Rastafari church in March.
At the time, its website described Lion of Judah as “Wisconsin’s first & only lawful Rastafari cannabis sanctuary” and offered membership cards with electronic sign-up as well as examples of gifts, cannabis sacrament and religious books. Schworck and Bangert also sold vintage clothing, sports equipment and rented roller blades from the space, a former laundromat and corner grocery store.
After an investigation, police raided the establishment, arrested the two leaders and shut down operations on May 29. Lawyers for Schworck and Bangert have filed motions to dismiss the criminal case, and Dane County Circuit Judge Jill Karofsky will rule on the motions on Feb. 27.
On June 6, Kaur asked the courts for an eviction.
In mid-July, after a favorable court ruling, the pair briefly reopened the church — a hand-made sign saying “WE’RE BACK BABY!!!” set outside — but without the prior open use of cannabis and taking donations from church members for marijuana.
But on July 22, the city Building Inspection Division posted the structure for no occupancy for multiple longstanding violations, including use other than its mercantile designation, heating and air conditioning work done without permits, water in the basement and a sump pump that seemed nonfunctional. It meant people could be in the building to make repairs, but not to gather or hang out.
The operators, meanwhile, had to submit plans and get permission from the Building Inspection Division to use the building for a church or other purpose.
It wasn’t to be.
A judge granted Kaur’s request for eviction on Oct. 16 and the landlord changed the locks on the building on Oct. 24, Assistant City Attorney Jennifer Zilavy said. A forcible eviction was unnecessary because Schworck and Bangert moved even before the Dane County Sheriff posted the writ, Zilavy said.
In November, federal prosecutors filed a forfeiture action to seize $8,956 in cash found by police on the church premises along with $38,936 found in a church credit union account — totaling nearly $48,000 — but the action is stayed while the criminal case is pending.
Meanwhile, all building inspection issues were resolved before fines were issued, making the property available for commercial use, City Attorney Michael May said.
Schworck and Bangert still have a federal lawsuit filed against the city, claiming religious discrimination. The city has filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit with next actions up to the courts, May said.
