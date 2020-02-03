Catching Up: Downtown Rastafarian church up in smoke

Like a puff of smoke, the self-styled Rastafarian church Downtown that made headlines last year for open use of cannabis and acceptance of “donations” from church members in exchange for dispensations of marijuana “sacrament” is gone.

The building’s owner, Charanjeet Kaur, evicted the operators, who left the premises in mid-October, and listed for rent the now-vacant space — stripped of its Rastafarian trimmings — at 555 W. Mifflin St.

“I was obviously quite pleased when the church vacated the neighborhood,” said Downtown Ald. Mike Verveer, 4th District. “I had received numerous complaints about activity outside the building. I do not miss them whatsoever. I sense the neighborhood doesn’t miss them either.”

Verveer said he has not heard from any prospective commercial tenants but that at least one person has inquired about a potential redevelopment of the site.

Madison natives Jesse Schworck, 39, and Dylan Paul Bangert, 23, opened the storefront Lion of Judah House of Rastafari church in March.