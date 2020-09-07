Catching Up: Alumni network for Madison School District grads launches

When people sign up for the network, Mueller said, the foundation is hoping to capture “key data points,” such as the college a former student attended or current profession.

This could let teachers ask past graduates if they would want to connect with current students who are interested in hearing about a particular university or career field, Mueller said.

“If a teacher has a student interested in a really narrow profession, we can go to this network and say, ‘Is there any alumni that we might be able to connect the student and teacher with?’” she said.

Users of the network can also search a directory of alumni by typing in a graduate’s name, the year they graduated and high school attended, which includes the former Central High School in Downtown Madison that closed in 1969.

The directory has names of alumni who have signed up for the network and those who have not joined. For people who have signed up, the directory lets users contact them directly through the network.

Thousands of names

The foundation has names for about 43,000 former Madison students in an alumni database, sourced from the organization’s own records. Mueller estimates there are about 80,000 to 100,000 Madison graduates.