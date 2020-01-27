Attorneys argue shareholder valuation in ongoing lawsuit against Promega Corp.

A Dane County judge said last week that she likely won’t dissolve Promega Corp. if she determines the company was liable for shareholder oppression, but she has not yet decided what remedy she would use.
Circuit Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn heard arguments Tuesday from attorneys for shareholders Nathan F. Brand, Nathan S. Brand and Ted Kellner, as well as attorneys for Promega and its founder and CEO, Bill Linton. The arguments primarily addressed how to determine the value of the shareholders’ stock, should a stock buyback be part of the remedy.
Tuesday’s hearing came after a three-week trial of a lawsuit in July. On Aug. 1, Bailey-Rihn told the parties that she was leaning toward finding that shareholders had been oppressed, and one of the options to remedy oppression was to dissolve the company.
She said Tuesday that she would likely not use that remedy.
“Certainly dissolving this corporation would be a disaster for everyone,” Bailey-Rihn said.
Other options, she had said in August, included ordering Promega to buy the stock held by the shareholders or to revert ownership shares to 2014 valuations, prior to the alleged oppression.
The shareholders filed the lawsuit in mid-2016, claiming Linton “bullied, threatened and manipulated his way” to get majority control of the biotechnology company, leaving the minority shareholders with no chance for “a fair return on their investment until at least 2078.”
During arguments Tuesday, both sides agreed that Promega has grown in the years since the lawsuit was filed, which would bump up the value of the shares. The shareholders’ attorneys argued the buyback price should be set at a more current value, but Promega’s attorneys argued that the price should be set at the share value the day the lawsuit was filed.
At the end of the two-hour hearing, without making a final decision on Promega and Linton’s liability or what the remedy would be, Bailey-Rihn scheduled a telephone conference with the attorneys for Feb. 26 to further discuss valuation.
“When I have something of such great importance, I don’t make snap decisions,” Bailey-Rihn said.
