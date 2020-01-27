Attorneys argue shareholder valuation in ongoing lawsuit against Promega Corp.

A Dane County judge said last week that she likely won’t dissolve Promega Corp. if she determines the company was liable for shareholder oppression, but she has not yet decided what remedy she would use.

Circuit Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn heard arguments Tuesday from attorneys for shareholders Nathan F. Brand, Nathan S. Brand and Ted Kellner, as well as attorneys for Promega and its founder and CEO, Bill Linton. The arguments primarily addressed how to determine the value of the shareholders’ stock, should a stock buyback be part of the remedy.

Tuesday’s hearing came after a three-week trial of a lawsuit in July. On Aug. 1, Bailey-Rihn told the parties that she was leaning toward finding that shareholders had been oppressed, and one of the options to remedy oppression was to dissolve the company.

She said Tuesday that she would likely not use that remedy.

“Certainly dissolving this corporation would be a disaster for everyone,” Bailey-Rihn said.

Other options, she had said in August, included ordering Promega to buy the stock held by the shareholders or to revert ownership shares to 2014 valuations, prior to the alleged oppression.