The largest Methodist congregation in Dane County has voted to disaffiliate from the United Methodist Church over disagreements regarding gay marriage and gay leadership.

Members of Asbury United Methodist Church voted 224-76 Sunday evening to separate from the parent organization. In order to disaffiliate from UMC, two-thirds of those in attendance needed to vote to leave.

Since 2019, many of the church’s members have stopped attending services in response to Asbury's opposition to gay marriage and gay clergy. Some like Robert Squires have retained their membership, though, and returned Sunday to vote.

Squires, who had attended Asbury for more than 25 years, said he was distressed by the audience’s cheerful reaction to the vote.

“The eruption of yells and applause after the announcement of the vote results was disrespectful to the 'no' voters,” he said. “It was so upsetting that we had to leave immediately.”

Carey Fleishman, a former member of Asbury’s congregation, said that conversations regarding disaffiliation started last summer, and in the fall, the church started hosting listening sessions about the topic. In the weeks leading up to the vote, Fleishman said that the church’s pastor, Harold Zimmick, made frequent comments related to his personal stance on gay marriage and clergy to the congregation.

“About six weeks ago, before the service started he announced ‘Please don't think we don't love gay people. We just can't allow gay marriages and we allow gay clergy,'” she recalled. “He’s been doing that every week.”

Since the vote, Fleishman asked the church to remove her and her family from the member registry.

“We were stunned that this could happen in Dane County, Fleishman said. “Now that they’ve decided to be an anti-gay church, I’ll never step foot in there again.”

Disputes over the Methodist Church's policies regarding homosexuality are splitting congregations across the country.

Currently, UMC maintains bans on same-sex marriage and the ordination of gay clergy. However, amid speculation that the United Methodist Church may make an official stance in support of gay marriage and LGBTQ+ pastors in the coming years, hundreds of Methodist churches have responded with disaffiliation, in an effort to cement their opposition to the potential change.

According to a report by UM News, UMC has lost more than 2,000 churches since 2019.

With disaffiliation, churches become independent of UMC, while keeping their property and assets.

Some churches that have disaffiliated from UMC have gone on to join the Global Methodist Church, a new domination started by former conservative leaders within UMC, with a doctrine that does not support or recognize same-sex marriage.

Squire has no plans to join another church anytime soon. Despite the outcome of Sunday’s vote, he has no regrets about standing up for his beliefs.

“It may be a while before I am ready to commit to another denomination,” he said. “I have a lot of friends and family in the gay community, and I just felt like the social justice part of me needed to stand up.”

This story will be updated.