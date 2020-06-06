As 'week of action' in Madison closes, groups vow push for 'abolition' of policing structures

“I was not sure what was going to happen and if someone was going to say something,” said Nash when asked about his tailgater. “Especially when I lit the fire up, but yeah, it is a little surreal.”

After marching down State Street, protesters blocked the intersection of West Johnson and State Street in their return to Capitol Square.

With traffic halted between Triangle Market and the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art, a young African American man, representing black lives lost to police violence, lay in the street surrounded by the crowd of marchers.

“Our enemy is not white people. It’s racists. Period,” Deonte Coney, 28, of Chicago said through a bullhorn. “You’re not going to lose anything to give us peace, to give us freedom. We just want equality.”

Youth activists have largely been the organizing force behind the nighttime protests around Capitol Square, which have featured speeches, spoken word, rap performances, dancing, free food and chants of "no justice, no peace," and "this is not a riot, this is a revolution."

When the demonstrators returned to the Capitol on Saturday night they called for a series of speeches exclusively by participants who were under 21.