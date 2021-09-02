As UW-Madison gears up study abroad programs, students remain wary

Requirements like Italy’s, and other restrictions on movement imposed by programs, have convinced some students not to go abroad. Noal Basil, a senior, decided to postpone his “abroad experience” until after graduation when the Italy program he hoped to attend was canceled. Basil and his friends re-evaluated their plans to travel and decided against applying to a different program.

“We wanted to be able to travel around as much as possible. Until early August or so, we were still expecting to go,” Basil explained. “Around that time is kind of when we realized that there could be a possibility that we wouldn't be able to do that and that we’d be restricted to the city or country.”

Another factor in students’ unwillingness to commit to studying abroad this year is the lack of time that freshmen, sophomores and even juniors have been able to spend on campus. Humbert added that she would also be open to traveling after she graduated, without the guidance of the Study Abroad department, if it meant that she had more time at UW-Madison.

“I was sent home (from UW) as a freshman, so Europe would be amazing, but I feel like my time got cut on campus a little bit. If I could figure out a way to go after my four years on campus, that would be awesome,” she said.