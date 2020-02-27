As United Way prioritizes permanent housing, domestic violence shelter loses funding

During last year’s fundraising cycle, the United Way of Dane County decided to support “generational collaborations” that provide services to families with children under the age of 5, rather than “traditional approaches to anti-poverty efforts,” according to the organization’s annual report.

This year, as the money is distributed throughout the community, some service providers stand to benefit from the shifting priorities. Others, not so much.

In the latter category is Domestic Abuse Intervention Services (DAIS), which was informed in late November that its application for 2020 funding had been denied. Given that United Way had supported DAIS every year since it opened in 1977, the decision was “rather unexpected,” said Shannon Barry, executive director of DAIS.

“I respect that United Way has to make the best decision for their organization and the causes they have committed to supporting in the community,” she said. “The challenge for us is that this is the first time we’ve had significant funding eliminated on such a short timeline.”