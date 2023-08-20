A heat wave will slam Madison over the coming days, with temperatures and the heat index getting pushed up to 100 degrees.

Temperatures on Sunday are expected to reach 92 degrees with the heat index making it feel like 99 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

Things will cool off on Monday but are expected to spike back up between Tuesday and Thursday.

Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday have expected highs of 93, 97 and 99, respectively, the Weather Service said.

The heat this week could break daily records set decades ago for this stretch of August.

The hottest Aug. 20 on record saw a high of 98 degrees. The record for Aug. 22 is 94 degrees set in 1976. On Aug. 23 in 1947, the temperature hit 98 degrees and Aug. 24 of the following year had a record of 98 degrees. This Thursday's projected high of 99 degrees would break that record.

If Thursday hits that high, it will be the hottest day in Madison since July 17, 2012, which had a high of 100 degrees.

