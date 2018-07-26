A nonprofit organization that supports adult artists and entrepreneurs with developmental disabilities is looking for a new home after a water main break flooded its South Side location earlier this month.
ArtWorking provides mentoring and other resources to 35 artists, 25 of whom have businesses selling magnets, stationery, buttons and clothing, said Lance Owens, the organization’s art director.
The broken water main flooded the entire building at 1945 W. Broadway with 2½ inches of water and caused significant damage to art and products stored in ArtWorking’s 4,000-square-foot unit, Owens said.
“I think it’s possible it broke the night of Friday the 13th,” said Owens, who didn’t learn of the the flooding until the following Sunday. After calling the landlord and fire department, ArtWorking staff had to wait over a week before they could evaluate the damage.
“We’re pretty devastated,” Owens said.
All of the building’s tenants were affected by the flooding and asked to relocate for at least two months while the building is repaired, Owens said.
“We’ve decided we’re not moving back because we can’t be out of operation for two months,” he said.
ArtWorking’s programming has moved to a variety of temporary locations, including the Bubbler Room at the Central Library, 201 W. Mifflin St., and Dane Arts Mural Arts, 5004 Allis Ave.
“This is peak sale season, this is peak production season,” Owens said, adding that many artists rely on ArtWorking to get their work into the marketplace.
On Thursday, a number of volunteers — many complete strangers, Owens said — came to help the organization move out after learning about the damage on Facebook.
Owens plans to have the studio open again by Monday in a location yet to be determined.
While the transition has disrupted the community of artists, ArtWorking is looking to expand with its new location.
“What we’re really hoping for is a storefront,” Owens said. “We’d like the community to come into the space more.”
As ArtWorking grows, there are plans to offer more opportunities, including workshops, for the public and to use the new location to sell more products onsite.
“I try to say ‘change is good,’ ” said artist Briana Richardson, 34, who founded her business, Briana’s Bright Meditation, with the support of ArtWorking. Richardson, who started drawing at 8, primarily paints with acrylics and screen-prints children’s clothing.
“I’ve been here for 10 years — this is like home,” she said.
Richardson said she hopes a new location will continue to inspire her artwork.
ArtWorking has been open since 2006 and is a sub-program of Dane County’s Work Opportunity in Rural Communities.
Those who want to help with relocation costs can donate at flood.artworking.org.