Arts and culture jobs rebounding, report says

Despite the sudden closure of theaters and the cancellation of countless shows in early 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, employment in Wisconsin’s arts and cultural sectors has substantially rebounded, according to a new report by the Wisconsin Policy Forum.

State and federal pandemic relief programs were a “pivotal factor” in the survival of the state’s theaters, cultural organizations and performing arts venues, the study found.

Some 235 Wisconsin venue operators received a total of $221 million through the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant program, which provided operational support to a range of arts and cultural organizations during the pandemic. The federal Paycheck Protection Program, a forgivable loan program launched in April 2020, sent more than $119 million to qualifying arts and cultural groups, the study found.

The Wisconsin Policy Forum report, titled “State of the Arts,” found that state programs were also crucial in distributing federal pandemic relief funding to Wisconsin’s arts and cultural organizations. The Live Event Small Business Assistance Grant Program was the largest, providing $31 million.

The largest employment “recovery gap” remains in the motion picture and sound recording subsector, which includes movie theaters, the report noted.

In February, Madison saw the closure of the discount cinema Market Square Theatre.

Wisconsin is at or near the bottom of all 50 states in annual public funding support for arts and culture, yet “appears to have placed greater emphasis than other states on using its federal ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) allotment to support arts and culture,” the “State of the Arts“ report states.

“Data from the National Conference of State Legislatures (NCSL) show that so far Wisconsin has allocated 5.8% of its one-time ARPA funds toward arts, culture, and tourism, while states nationally averaged 1.7%.”

The full report is online at: wispolicyforum.org/research/state-of-the-arts/

