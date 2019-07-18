An unmanned Army drone crashed during a training flight near Volk Field on Wednesday, the aircraft sustaining heavy damage but nobody was hurt in the crash.
The RQ-7 Shadow, a drone used by the military for surveillance and reconnaissance missions, crashed at about 2:30 p.m., in trees south of Interstate 90/94 and north of Highway 12 between Oakdale and Camp Douglas in west-central Wisconsin.
The Wisconsin National Guard said the aircraft lost its data link with the operator at the Volk Field Combat Readiness Training Center when it was northwest of Volk Field, the aircraft then flying south as is descended into trees.
Local law enforcement and helicopters from the Nebraska Army National Guard training at Volk Field searched for the drone, ultimately being found and secured from the public.
The drone was being operated by a platoon from Company D, 173rd Brigade Engineer Battalion in the 32nd "Red Arrow" Infantry Brigade Combat Team.
The crash remains under investigation.