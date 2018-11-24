Gov. Scott Walker has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff Sunday in commemoration of an Army Air Forces engineer who died in the line of duty during World War II.
The plane that Pfc. Joseph Natvik was aboard crashed on July 7, 1945. His remains were accounted for on Sept. 24 of this year, and he will be buried Sunday with full military honors in Monona.
“Pfc. Joseph Natvik sacrificed his life to help save others during World War II,” Walker said in a statement. “He is an American hero (whose) sacrifice we can never repay. It is an honor to see him finally return home with the honors he deserves.”
Natvik was one of four men transporting cargo from Jothat, India, to Hsinching, China, to Chinese forces fighting the Japanese. During the mission, the C-109 aircraft he was aboard crashed in a remote part of India.