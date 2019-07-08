A power pole that was arcing on the city's North Side Sunday morning shut down an intersection and a boat launch before repairs were made.
The incident happened at about 7:35 a.m. at School Road and Wheeler Road, the Madison Fire Department said.
"A passerby told crews he was out for a walk and heard a 'zap' sound before seeing smoke momentarily from the top of the arcing power pole," said spokeswoman Cynthia Schuster.
The arcing didn't produce a fire, but did cause two power lines to sag low across the gravel road leading to the boat launch.
Wheeler Road was closed off in both directions.
"Firefighters notified nearby hikers and people attempting to approach the boat launch to stay out of the area because of the electrical hazards," Schuster said.
Madison Gas and Electric came to the scene to make repairs to the power lines and pole.