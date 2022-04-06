Architectural stone supplier to build $17.9M facility in Sun Prairie, create 34+ jobs

A Madison-based architectural stone cutter and supplier is building a production and executive management facility in Sun Prairie, which is worth $17.9 million and expected create 34-plus jobs in the region over the next three years, the company said Wednesday.

Founded in 1998, and currently headquartered in Madison, Quarra Stone Company provides custom-cut stone for architects, artists and masons for use in building restoration projects all over the nation. The business is the only North American distributor of a grey quartzite found in Switzerland, as well as a type of limestone found in Spain.

Some recent project involvements of the company's include the finished UW-Madison's chemistry building, as well as the U.S. Capitol Visitor Center in Washington D.C. Quarra also plans to help with the construction of the Barack Obama Presidential Library, which broke ground last September and is to be located on the south side of Chicago in Jackson Park.

The growing demand for Quarra Stone Company's products is the main motivation behind the new state-of-the-art headquarters build, said Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. CEO Missy Hughes in a statement Wednesday. The facility will also allow Quarra's production and management staff to operate under one roof and have improved production capabilities, the company said.

“Our new facility is designed by Snohetta architects, a Norwegian firm with offices in the U.S.," said James Durham, founder of Quarra, in a statement Wednesday. "To have them as our architect is unheard of and it’s probably the most highly designed building in the state of Wisconsin. It will enable us to make much bigger, heavier stones, which is what our market is now asking for.”

The new Quarra building, according to design plans, is expected to feature a stone façade with varying grey tones.

WEDC is supporting the project by authorizing up to $350,000 in state income tax credits over the next three years. But the actual tax credit amount Quarra receives is contingent upon the number of jobs created and the amount of capital investment during that period.

A recent economy modeling study showed that the project could indirectly create 25 additional jobs in the Dane County region. The 59 jobs are expected to generate $128,104 in state income tax revenue over a five-year period.

“It is wonderful to have this facility coming to Sun Prairie,” state Rep. Gary Hebl said in a statement Wednesday. “Quarra has done some truly amazing work and it will be a boon for the area to have them headquartered in Sun Prairie.”

This story will be updated.

