An apartment occupant suffered significant burns putting out a cooking fire early Wednesday, Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue reported.

Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue, Sun Prairie EMS and the Sun Prairie Police Department were sent to an 8-unit apartment building in the 200 block of Foxdale Drive on a report of a fire, Assistant Chief Bill Sullivan said in a statement.

Fire crews discovered that there had been a kitchen fire in one of the apartments that the occupant was able to extinguish prior to the arrival of the fire crews, Sullivan said.

The occupant, who was not identified, sustained significant burns from the incident and was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, Sullivan said.

The fire did not extend beyond the kitchen and firefighters cleared smoke from four units and a common corridor, enabling residents to return to their apartments, Sullivan said.

