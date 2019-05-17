A man falling asleep while heating oil to make fries woke up to smoke and a fire in the kitchen Thursday night on Madison's South Side.
The resident was not injured. No damage estimate was given.
The fire was reported at about 11:30 p.m. at an apartment in the 2600 block of Ardsley Circle, the Madison Fire Department said.
"When he went into the kitchen, he found fire on the stove top and used the hose from the kitchen faucet to spray the fire," said MFD spokeswoman Cynthia Schuster.
That caused the fire to flash and grow larger, but the resident kept at it and sprayed the flames with water until the fire was out.
"The fire caused extensive damage from the stove top to the range fan and the cabinets above," Schuster said. "The light fixture on the ceiling melted from the heat."
Firefighters inspected the walls and ceiling to make sure the fire did not spread.
Schuster said spraying water on a hot oil fire is not recommended.
"The best action to take is to cover the fire with the lid of the pan," she said. "This starves the fire of oxygen."