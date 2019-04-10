Try 3 months for $3
Lake Delton Fire 4-10-19

An early morning fire destroyed an apartment building under construction near Lake Delton.

 Delton Fire Department

An apartment building under construction near Lake Delton was destroyed by fire early Wednesday morning, with nobody injured in the blaze.

Fire officials estimated damage at $1.5 million for the building at 85C Grand Canyon Drive, northeast of the Interstate 90/94 interchange with Highway 12.

The fire was reported at 3:11 a.m. and was contained by 3:45 a.m. Photos show the unoccupied building burned to the ground.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Nearby apartment buildings were evacuated as a precaution, but were able to get back to their homes later on.

A mutual fire alarm sent out by the Delton Fire Department brought fire departments from Kilbourn, La Valle, Lyndon Station, Mauston, Baraboo and North Freedom, along with Dells-Delton EMS, Lake Delton Police, the State Patrol, the Sauk County Sheriff's Office and the Wisconsin Dells Ranger Station.

