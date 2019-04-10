An apartment building under construction near Lake Delton was destroyed by fire early Wednesday morning, with nobody injured in the blaze.
Fire officials estimated damage at $1.5 million for the building at 85C Grand Canyon Drive, northeast of the Interstate 90/94 interchange with Highway 12.
The fire was reported at 3:11 a.m. and was contained by 3:45 a.m. Photos show the unoccupied building burned to the ground.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Nearby apartment buildings were evacuated as a precaution, but were able to get back to their homes later on.
A mutual fire alarm sent out by the Delton Fire Department brought fire departments from Kilbourn, La Valle, Lyndon Station, Mauston, Baraboo and North Freedom, along with Dells-Delton EMS, Lake Delton Police, the State Patrol, the Sauk County Sheriff's Office and the Wisconsin Dells Ranger Station.