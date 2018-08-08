A fire in an apartment on Madison's Far East Side displaced residents from five apartments in all, after a water sprinkler line was struck by firefighters, causing water damage to the four units not involved in the fire.
The fire was reported shortly before 9 p.m. in the 5000 block of Pendleton Drive, the Madison Fire Department said.
Nobody was hurt in the fire.
The fire started in a bathroom fan, and was put out by the occupant, but firefighters pulled the ceiling away and found four or five roof trusses actively burning above the ceiling.
The fire in the roof was extinguished, but crews looking for extension of the fire hit a sprinkler line located along the trusses, causing water to flow into four other apartments.
"Additionally, a gas line was discovered near where the trusses had burned away," said spokeswoman Cynthia Schuster. "Gas service was turned off to the building so firefighters could safely complete overhaul and ventilation."
The cause of the fire is under investigation. No damage estimate was given.