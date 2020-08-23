Anything but ordinary: Seasonal ingredients shine at Everyday Kitchen

Everyday Kitchen’s menu changes seasonally to highlight ingredients at their peak. Taking a farm-to-table approach, the restaurant partners with local purveyors like Great Lakes Fishery and New Glarus to source quality ingredients while supporting the community. Most dishes are small-plate style and made to share.

Frizzell said a fall menu is in the works and will come out within the next six weeks. For now, fresh walleye, cucumber spring rolls, and summer’s darling — perfectly ripe tomatoes — take center stage for the final, sun-drenched meals before the colder weather creeps in.

The yellow tomato gazpacho ($8) is the perfect start to a meal. Served deconstructed to highlight the individual ingredients, the takeout version comes with a container of avocado, cucumber, tomatoes and crisp brioche croutons. The soup itself is creamy, yet dairy-free, and finishes with a bright, welcome acidity to cut the richness.

The cucumber spring rolls ($9), filled with fresh vegetables and sprouts, are another refreshing bite for a hot day. Wrapped in thin slices of cucumber instead of the traditional rice paper, each roll is a miniature piece of art.