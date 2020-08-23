Anything but ordinary: Seasonal ingredients shine at Everyday Kitchen

Opening a new business in the midst of a global pandemic isn’t ideal, but the staff at Everyday Kitchen, 2801 Marshall Court, made the best of the circumstances. The restaurant opened in June, serving modern comfort food with an emphasis on local and seasonal ingredients.
It's housed in the Lodgic Everyday Community, a multipurpose facility combining shared work space, childcare and full-service dining. Lodgic Everyday Community is a nonprofit developed by the Loyal Order of Moose. Proceeds go toward Mooseheart Child City & School Inc, the Tommy Moose First Responder program and Lodgic Everyday Access Grants for small businesses.
The organization also runs a community artists program to commission and source local art to display inside the building. Robert Frizzell, general manager of Everyday Kitchen said that COVID slowed installation, but expects the remainder will be completed in the next three months. At that time, the building will host a series of art tours and events.
Despite reduced capacity and stringent guidelines, the community-forward spirit of Lodgic has persevered, Frizzell said.
“We call it new normal, but it's the only normal we've known,” said Frizzell, who moved from Milwaukee in May to join Everyday Kitchen. “It's certainly difficult but the team that we have assembled here has been doing it this this way since day one.”
Everyday Kitchen’s menu changes seasonally to highlight ingredients at their peak. Taking a farm-to-table approach, the restaurant partners with local purveyors like Great Lakes Fishery and New Glarus to source quality ingredients while supporting the community. Most dishes are small-plate style and made to share.
Frizzell said a fall menu is in the works and will come out within the next six weeks. For now, fresh walleye, cucumber spring rolls, and summer’s darling — perfectly ripe tomatoes — take center stage for the final, sun-drenched meals before the colder weather creeps in.
The yellow tomato gazpacho ($8) is the perfect start to a meal. Served deconstructed to highlight the individual ingredients, the takeout version comes with a container of avocado, cucumber, tomatoes and crisp brioche croutons. The soup itself is creamy, yet dairy-free, and finishes with a bright, welcome acidity to cut the richness.
The cucumber spring rolls ($9), filled with fresh vegetables and sprouts, are another refreshing bite for a hot day. Wrapped in thin slices of cucumber instead of the traditional rice paper, each roll is a miniature piece of art.
Vegetable lasagna terrine ($14) is a vegan take on a classic, stuffed with cashew cheese, sun-dried tomato marinara, cremini mushrooms, basil, spinach and sweet corn sauce. While I wouldn't mistake it for the pasta and cheese-heavy original, this dish is delicious in its own right, and is the head chef Taylor Green's favorite dish to make.
The restaurant offers indoor dining and bar seating in accordance with city guidelines, as well as a large, dog-friendly patio. Frizzell also noted that guests who are uncomfortable walking through the restaurant can enter via the back patio and stay outdoors.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.