You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Antigo raptor group holding fundraiser
0 comments
top story

Antigo raptor group holding fundraiser

{{featured_button_text}}
Raptor Education Group

The Raptor Education Group in Antigo is raising funds for its work with a T-shirt sale. The nonprofit rehabilitates eagles, hawks, owls and other birds.

 Raptor Education Group Inc.

The organization that releases rehabilitated bald eagles in Prairie du Sac each year is raising funds with a T-shirt sale.

Raptor Education Group, a nonprofit 501©(3) dedicated to caring for injured or orphaned native bird species and public education on wildlife issues, was founded in 1990 and has an extensive facility near Antigo that cares for injured eagles, owls, hawks, loons, swans and other birds.

Under the guidance of its founder, Marge Gibson, the organization admits 800 to 900 birds and provides more than 250 educational programs annually.

Eagle Release

Marge Gibson, founder and executive director of the Raptor Education Group, releases a rehabilitated female bald eagle at the VFW Memorial Park in Prairie du Sac in January. The eagle was found at Rib Lake with lead poisoning and a broken wing but was nursed back to health at Gibson's Antigo facility.

Profits from the sale of the $25 shirts will go directly to helping the birds.

The organization also has an ongoing need for computer paper, laundry detergent, duct tape, plastic tarps, unscented garbage bags, tennis balls and Amazon and Walmart gift cards. Food items needed include frozen berries, wild bird seed, nut and berry seed, meal worms and Gerber meat baby foods.

Donations may be mailed or delivered to Raptor Education Group Inc., N2160 W. Rollwood Road, Antigo, WI 54409.

0 comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen up!

Sign up for our Podcasts email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics