Antigo raptor group holding fundraiser

The organization that releases rehabilitated bald eagles in Prairie du Sac each year is raising funds with a T-shirt sale.

Raptor Education Group, a nonprofit 501©(3) dedicated to caring for injured or orphaned native bird species and public education on wildlife issues, was founded in 1990 and has an extensive facility near Antigo that cares for injured eagles, owls, hawks, loons, swans and other birds.

Under the guidance of its founder, Marge Gibson, the organization admits 800 to 900 birds and provides more than 250 educational programs annually.

Profits from the sale of the $25 shirts will go directly to helping the birds.

The organization also has an ongoing need for computer paper, laundry detergent, duct tape, plastic tarps, unscented garbage bags, tennis balls and Amazon and Walmart gift cards. Food items needed include frozen berries, wild bird seed, nut and berry seed, meal worms and Gerber meat baby foods.

Donations may be mailed or delivered to Raptor Education Group Inc., N2160 W. Rollwood Road, Antigo, WI 54409.

