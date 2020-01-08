Another successful campaign for Kids Fund donations comes to a close

Another successful campaign for Kids Fund donations comes to a close

{{featured_button_text}}
Kids Fund logo Dec 2019

Thanks to you, readers of The Capital Times, The Kids Fund closes out another successful drive to raise money for children’s causes.

The 2019 campaign raised enough money that, when coupled with a generous donation from the estate of the late John H. Lussier, dozens of programs for young people throughout Dane County will be funded during 2020.

In his will, “Jack” Lussier — the former chairman of the board of The Capital Times Co. who died in July 2018 — directed that The Kids Fund receive approximately $100,000 a year for the next 10 years to bolster grants.

The Kids Fund is typically able to help up to 60 programs that provide services to young people. The organization’s board will consider grant requests for 2020 during the next several weeks.

Although this year's fund drive is ending, donations are always welcome and can be made either by sending a check to The Kids Fund, c/o The Capital Times, PO Box 8060, Madison WI 53708 or by going online to thekidsfund.org and clicking the “donate” button to make a credit card contribution. Donations received after today will be acknowledged when the 2020 drive begins in November.

Following is a list of recent contributions:

Terry & Donna Ludkey, Madison: $50

Stephen Malisch, Sun Prairie: $20

Mary Ashley, Oregon: $100

Zane & Susan Torgrude, Madison: $50

Dorothy Karls, DeForest: $25

Jim & Sue Morrison, in memory of Tim, Madison: $20

Alice & Marc Hansen, Fitchburg: $25

Erica Serlin, Madison: $25

Barb & Frank Lavoy, Oregon: $50

Barbara Conway, Madison: $100

Ginger McIntosh, Madison: $10

Stanley Richter, Madison: $10

Terri & Dave Beck-Engel, Madison: $500

Tripp & Nancy Widder, Madison: $100

Dennis & Janis Cooper, Middleton: $25

Karen Aasen, Verona: $200

Barbara Connolly, Baraboo: $25

Charlene Caucutt, Madison: $50

Thomas & Pamela Wick, Mazomanie: $25

The Reisdorfer Family, in loving memory of Jim Reisdorfer, Oregon: $50

Susan Paulson, McFarland: $100

Patrick Kennedy, McFarland: $100

Karen Mayerl, McFarland: $20

Ron & Jeanette Koski, Madison: $20

Brian Andreas, Madison: $20

Robert & Karen Niesen, Waunkee: $25

Hubert Lins, Middleton: $210

Margaret Skinner, Madison: $50

Gail McGinley, Waunkee: $300

Lisa & Will Smith, in honor of our grandchildren, Stoughton: $25

Bob & Glenda Lindsay, Madison: $30

Dean Mueller, Madison: $50

Cheryl Bensman-Rowe, Madison: $25

Jerry Bradley, Sun Prairie: $100

LeAnn Legler, Sun Prairie: $25

Jim Welsh, Madison: $300

Robert & Elsie Wilson, Fitchburg: $100

Dr. & Mrs. Stephen Kessler, Middleton: $100

CW Mussey, Madison: $50

Dan Anderson, Madison: $50

Warren Onken, Madison: $100

Rueben Buse, Madison: $250

Dean Krahn, Middleton: $50

Laureen Thoemke Plum, Madison: $30

Ann Winecke, Stoughton: $25

John & Julie Bailey, Madison: $30

Sandra Levin, Middleton: $40

Kent Carnell, Middleton: $100

Louis Cornelius & Pris Boroniec, Madison: $50

Dan & Bettine Lipman, Madison: $100

Kathleen McQuade, Madison: $40

Bob Hunt, Lodi: $20

Frank Schatzley, Madison: $20

Peter Williams & Sandra Esrael, Madison: $50

Susan Policello, Middleton: $75

John Kraniak, Madison: $50

Rosario & Penny DePaolo, Madison: $100

Jan & Dave Primus, Madison: $100

Lynn & Bill Gingher, in memory of Dick & Donna Mathison, Madison: $10

Duane & Peggy Marxen, Middleton: $100

Dan & Sally Rossmiller, Madison: $30

D. Klaila, Madison: $300

Jerry Klabacka, Madison: $200

Scott Haumersen, Sun Prairie: $300

J. McDowell, Stoughton: $50

Carl Stark, Madison: $30

Arnie Utica-Good Karma 2019, Utica: $7

Lois Kammer, Madison: $5

Eileen Dresser, Madison: $25

David Lucey, Cross Plains: $100

Dodge Nancy, Madison: $150

Mary Ann McBride, Madison: $25

Amy Kellesvig, Mount Horeb: $100

Jim Zerwick, Verona: $50

Jerry Bollig, Oregon: $55

Doug Egre: $400

Kendra Bonderud: $40

Julie Phillips, Madison: $250

Renee Ravetta, Madison: $30

David Lewandowski, Madison: $100

Laura Lussier-Lee, Madison: $500

Susan Caulum, Madison: $50

Kathleen Otterson, Madison: $75

Merle Cohen, Madison: $25

Richard Miller: $30

Patricia Walkington: $30

Marian Hessman: $50

Susan Reddan, Madison: $75

Anonymous: $2,526.15

Final total: $106,232.87

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Martinelli, Daniel J.
Obituaries

Martinelli, Daniel J.

COLUMBUS—Daniel J. Martinelli, age 56, of Columbus, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, the day after he joyfully spent Chris…

Johnson, Renea M.
Obituaries

Johnson, Renea M.

RIO—Renea M. Johnson, age 59, peacefully went home to her Lord and Savior surrounded by her family and friends, in the comfort of her home on …

Listen up!

Sign up for our Podcasts email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics