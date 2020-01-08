Another successful campaign for Kids Fund donations comes to a close

Thanks to you, readers of The Capital Times, The Kids Fund closes out another successful drive to raise money for children’s causes.
The 2019 campaign raised enough money that, when coupled with a generous donation from the estate of the late John H. Lussier, dozens of programs for young people throughout Dane County will be funded during 2020.
In his will, “Jack” Lussier — the former chairman of the board of The Capital Times Co. who died in July 2018 — directed that The Kids Fund receive approximately $100,000 a year for the next 10 years to bolster grants.
The Kids Fund is typically able to help up to 60 programs that provide services to young people. The organization’s board will consider grant requests for 2020 during the next several weeks.
Although this year's fund drive is ending, donations are always welcome and can be made either by sending a check to The Kids Fund, c/o The Capital Times, PO Box 8060, Madison WI 53708 or by going online to thekidsfund.org and clicking the “donate” button to make a credit card contribution. Donations received after today will be acknowledged when the 2020 drive begins in November.
Following is a list of recent contributions:
Terry & Donna Ludkey, Madison: $50
Stephen Malisch, Sun Prairie: $20
Mary Ashley, Oregon: $100
Zane & Susan Torgrude, Madison: $50
Dorothy Karls, DeForest: $25
Jim & Sue Morrison, in memory of Tim, Madison: $20
Alice & Marc Hansen, Fitchburg: $25
Erica Serlin, Madison: $25
Barb & Frank Lavoy, Oregon: $50
Barbara Conway, Madison: $100
Ginger McIntosh, Madison: $10
Stanley Richter, Madison: $10
Terri & Dave Beck-Engel, Madison: $500
Tripp & Nancy Widder, Madison: $100
Dennis & Janis Cooper, Middleton: $25
Karen Aasen, Verona: $200
Barbara Connolly, Baraboo: $25
Charlene Caucutt, Madison: $50
Thomas & Pamela Wick, Mazomanie: $25
The Reisdorfer Family, in loving memory of Jim Reisdorfer, Oregon: $50
Susan Paulson, McFarland: $100
Patrick Kennedy, McFarland: $100
Karen Mayerl, McFarland: $20
Ron & Jeanette Koski, Madison: $20
Brian Andreas, Madison: $20
Robert & Karen Niesen, Waunkee: $25
Hubert Lins, Middleton: $210
Margaret Skinner, Madison: $50
Gail McGinley, Waunkee: $300
Lisa & Will Smith, in honor of our grandchildren, Stoughton: $25
Bob & Glenda Lindsay, Madison: $30
Dean Mueller, Madison: $50
Cheryl Bensman-Rowe, Madison: $25
Jerry Bradley, Sun Prairie: $100
LeAnn Legler, Sun Prairie: $25
Jim Welsh, Madison: $300
Robert & Elsie Wilson, Fitchburg: $100
Dr. & Mrs. Stephen Kessler, Middleton: $100
CW Mussey, Madison: $50
Dan Anderson, Madison: $50
Warren Onken, Madison: $100
Rueben Buse, Madison: $250
Dean Krahn, Middleton: $50
Laureen Thoemke Plum, Madison: $30
Ann Winecke, Stoughton: $25
John & Julie Bailey, Madison: $30
Sandra Levin, Middleton: $40
Kent Carnell, Middleton: $100
Louis Cornelius & Pris Boroniec, Madison: $50
Dan & Bettine Lipman, Madison: $100
Kathleen McQuade, Madison: $40
Bob Hunt, Lodi: $20
Frank Schatzley, Madison: $20
Peter Williams & Sandra Esrael, Madison: $50
Susan Policello, Middleton: $75
John Kraniak, Madison: $50
Rosario & Penny DePaolo, Madison: $100
Jan & Dave Primus, Madison: $100
Lynn & Bill Gingher, in memory of Dick & Donna Mathison, Madison: $10
Duane & Peggy Marxen, Middleton: $100
Dan & Sally Rossmiller, Madison: $30
D. Klaila, Madison: $300
Jerry Klabacka, Madison: $200
Scott Haumersen, Sun Prairie: $300
J. McDowell, Stoughton: $50
Carl Stark, Madison: $30
Arnie Utica-Good Karma 2019, Utica: $7
Lois Kammer, Madison: $5
Eileen Dresser, Madison: $25
David Lucey, Cross Plains: $100
Dodge Nancy, Madison: $150
Mary Ann McBride, Madison: $25
Amy Kellesvig, Mount Horeb: $100
Jim Zerwick, Verona: $50
Jerry Bollig, Oregon: $55
Doug Egre: $400
Kendra Bonderud: $40
Julie Phillips, Madison: $250
Renee Ravetta, Madison: $30
David Lewandowski, Madison: $100
Laura Lussier-Lee, Madison: $500
Susan Caulum, Madison: $50
Kathleen Otterson, Madison: $75
Merle Cohen, Madison: $25
Richard Miller: $30
Patricia Walkington: $30
Marian Hessman: $50
Susan Reddan, Madison: $75
Anonymous: $2,526.15
Final total: $106,232.87