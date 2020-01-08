Another successful campaign for Kids Fund donations comes to a close

Thanks to you, readers of The Capital Times, The Kids Fund closes out another successful drive to raise money for children’s causes.

The 2019 campaign raised enough money that, when coupled with a generous donation from the estate of the late John H. Lussier, dozens of programs for young people throughout Dane County will be funded during 2020.

In his will, “Jack” Lussier — the former chairman of the board of The Capital Times Co. who died in July 2018 — directed that The Kids Fund receive approximately $100,000 a year for the next 10 years to bolster grants.

The Kids Fund is typically able to help up to 60 programs that provide services to young people. The organization’s board will consider grant requests for 2020 during the next several weeks.

Although this year's fund drive is ending, donations are always welcome and can be made either by sending a check to The Kids Fund, c/o The Capital Times, PO Box 8060, Madison WI 53708 or by going online to thekidsfund.org and clicking the “donate” button to make a credit card contribution. Donations received after today will be acknowledged when the 2020 drive begins in November.

Following is a list of recent contributions: