Another record daily caseload reported for Wisconsin as infections could keep rising, health officials say

For the third consecutive day, Wisconsin reported Thursday a record number of daily coronavirus infections driven by the rapidly spreading but milder omicron variant.
Some national models suggest the latest wave in the COVID-19 pandemic peaking in early- to mid-January, said Dr. Ryan Westergaard, chief medical officer for the state health department, but such models are speculative and can vary regionally.
"How far are we from the peak, we don't really know," he said during a Department of Health Services media briefing. "We'd love to see tomorrow be lower and for today to have been the peak and see less and less in the coming weeks. I don't think we're confident that will be the case. It wouldn't shock us to see higher case numbers this week and next week."
DHS said Thursday there were 11,574 new confirmed coronavirus cases in the state, or more than 1,000 higher from a previous daily high set on Wednesday.
Traci DeSalvo, director of DHS' Bureau of Communicable Diseases, said the seven-day average of daily cases of 6,808, which broke a previous average high from November 2020, is 85% higher than last month and 200% higher than two months ago.
She said cases are being undercounted, too, with people taking at-home tests that aren't reported to DHS.
"The omicron variant is spreading rapidly throughout communities and we are beginning to experience the effects," DeSalvo said.
The "silver lining" to omicron is that it appears to cause less severe illness than previous variants, Westergaard said. But the counter-balancing bad news, he said, is omicron spreads so much more easily, which can result in more hospitalizations, especially among the unvaccinated.
"Many, many more people are getting infected and that will translate to and continues to translate to full hospitals," Westergaard said.
With 97% of intensive care unit beds and 98% of immediate care beds in Wisconsin full, DeSalvo said hospitals are under "tremendous strain" right now. On Wednesday, the Wisconsin Hospital Association reported 2,002 patients in hospitals with COVID-19. It remains below the November 2020 high of 2,277.
Westergaard said it's important to pay attention to both cases and hospitalizations. Even if higher numbers of infections are milder, he said daily cases provide information on the degree of community spread.
This week, Wisconsin received an initial supply of two antiviral pills intended to treat people with mild to moderate symptoms who are at risk of developing severe COVID-19. Because of the very small supply, Westergaard said the pills, which need to be prescribed, might not have an immediate impact on hospitalizations but could save lives if used strategically.