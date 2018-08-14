Madisonians will need air conditioning at least for one more day, before cooler air moves in for the balance of the week.
Forecasters are calling for a high temperature in the upper 80s on Tuesday and high humidity as well, under partly to mostly sunny skies.
The National Weather Service said there's a slight chance for thunderstorms late Tuesday night southwest of a line from Wisconsin Dells to Kenosha.
The best chance for rain comes Wednesday with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, the high only reaching the upper 70s.
Rain chances continue Thursday and Friday, with highs staying in the upper 70s.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Branden Borremans said the weekend looks good, with sunshine and highs in the low to mid-80s Saturday and Sunday.
Showers and storms could return on Monday with a high around 80, then showers and storms could continue next Tuesday with a high in the upper 70s.
Monday's high of 87 was 7 degrees above normal and 8 degrees below the record high of 95 for Aug. 13, set in 1995.
The low of 63 was 3 degrees above normal and 20 degrees above the record low of 43 for the date, set in 1967.
No rain fell at the airport, keeping the August rainfall total at 1.64 inches, 0.16 inches below normal.
The record rainfall on Aug. 13 was 1.93 inches in 1911.
For the meteorological summer of June through August, Madison has received 10.43 inches of rain, 0.09 inches below normal.
Since Jan. 1, Madison has received 27.27 inches of precipitation (rain and melted snow), 4.92 inches below normal.