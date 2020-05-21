Annual Memorial Day ceremony at State Capitol canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The annual Memorial Day ceremony at the State Capitol has been canceled for this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Madison Veterans Council announced.

The State Capitol ceremony had been scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday.

Instead, there will be brief services at Madison’s Forest Hill Cemetery along Speedway Road starting at 10 a.m. Monday.

The Madison Veterans Council will conduct brief military honors that will include an opening prayer, military honors with a firing squad, the playing of taps and a closing prayer, and the the Sons of Union Veterans Henry Harnden Camp No. 2 will hold a brief outdoor service. The theme is “Honoring Our Fallen.”

“We are pleased and honored to invite you to this Memorial Day service, but please do not feel compelled to attend if you have any concerns about your safety or health, and please be sure to follow all public health guidelines,” Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said in a statement. “We will be there to honor their memories and acknowledge their sacrifices on your behalf.”

