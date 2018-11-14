Madison neighborhood issues will be on tap for civically minded residents this weekend.
Flooding, transportation, neighborhood safety, affordable housing and opioid overdoses will be among the topics addressed at Saturday’s 20th annual Mayor’s Neighborhood Conference at Monona Terrace.
The conference will bring together neighborhood association members, business leaders, city officials and others and to discuss issues affecting the city and its neighborhoods through workshops, exhibits, information sessions and roundtable discussions.
Patty Prime, president of the Tenney-Lapham Neighborhood Association on the Near East Side, said the conference is a good event to meet other city residents and members of other associations to “know what the rest of the city is thinking of.”
“It kind of broadens your perspective,” she said. “I think it’s good for us to think of ourselves as an entire city.”
Prime said she’s attended a few of the conferences and will go to this year’s, where she hopes to learn about impacts of this summer’s floods. She also said that traffic, development and safety are issues important to residents in the growing neighborhood.
For Lesleigh Luttrell, co-chair of the Sherman Neighborhood Association on the North Side, the conference has been a good opportunity to connect with those involved in city affairs and to meet those she doesn’t know.
“I see people I know and people I don’t but should,” she said, adding that this year, she hopes to come across young people or those who haven’t previously engaged with city issues.
Luttrell, who has lived on the North Side since 1984, said she’s attended about a half-dozen of the conferences.
The conference starts with registration at 8 a.m. and ends at 4:30 p.m. after a tour of the renovated Madison Municipal Building.
For more information on the conference or to register, go to go.madison.com/mayor’s-conference.