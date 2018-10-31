With deer hunting in sight, the annual sighting in of hunting guns starts Saturday at the Dane County Law Enforcement Training Center.
The program will continue through Friday, Nov. 16, the day before the opening of Wisconsin's traditional nine-day gun deer hunting season.
Hunters can bring their shotguns, rifles and pistols to get properly sighted and adjusted by experienced instructors. The cost is $10 for the first gun and $5 for each additional gun.
Only guns legal to hunt deer with will be allowed.
Hearing and eye protection is required, and will be provided at the shooting range, or participants can use their own hearing and eye protection.
The training center is on Highway 19 between Waunakee and the Interstate.
No appointment is necessary, and the facility is open to the public daily from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
For more information, call the training center, 849-2660.