A large barn on a Walworth County farm was destroyed in a Thursday evening fire, but animals in the barn were rescued.
The fire was reported at about 7:30 p.m. at N1998 Peters Road, a few miles north of Sharon, officials said.
Fire crews saw flames coming from the second floor hay area in the barn, with the fire being put out in about an hour.
Livestock in the barn were moved to a neighbor's farm.
18 fire departments from southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois responded to the mutual aid fire call, with firefighters staying at the scene for seven hours to put out any flareups and hot spots.
One firefighter was treated for exhaustion, but no other injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. No damage estimate was given.