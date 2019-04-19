A fire in the town of Pleasant Springs Thursday night destroyed the barn and its contents, but all of the animals inside were led to safety.
The fire was reported at about 9:15 p.m. at 1948 Highway B, the Dane County Sheriff's Office said.
"The Stoughton Fire Department is investigating the cause of the fire, but the fire does not appear suspicious," said Sgt. Mike Ziesch of the Sheriff's Office.
A mutual aid alarm was issued for the fire, with departments responding from Cambridge, Deerfield, Cottage Grove, Stoughton, McFarland, Milton, Sun Prairie, Edgerton and Truax Field in Madison.
No damage estimate was given.